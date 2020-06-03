Join Sartori Cheese’s Pam Hodgson for a Virtual Cheese Tasting Webinar

Join Michael Landis of Food & Beverage Educational Services and Pam Hodgson, Master Cheesemaker @Sartori Cheese, on June 11th for a talk about the history of Sartori, the farms, creamery, cheese making and of course, a Virtual Cheese tasting with Pam & Michael.

This webinar will be recorded and available in 2 parts, 1 the entire webinar and the other only the tasting portion.

Thursday, June 11th at 4:00 pm EST

Meet the Speakers:

Pam Hodgson

Master Cheesemaker @Sartori Cheese



Pam Hodgson has been a Master Cheesemaker at Sartori since 2013.

As only the second female in the country to become a Master Cheesemaker, Pam is a pioneer in the industry and at Sartori.

The rigorous program required Pam to dedicate more than 10 years to the art and craft before being a master in Fontina and Open Hard Cheese.

Her innovative approach to cheesemaking has led to Sartori original creations, such as Extra-Aged Goat, MontAmoré® Cheddar, Old World Cheddar, and Heritage Cheddar.

Tim Multerer

VP – Retail Sales @Sartori Cheese



Starting as a teenager at a Sentry grocery store in Milwaukee, Tim Multerer has crafted a successful career and is a resource for the perishable grocery industry.

As the VP – Retail Sales for Sartori Cheese since 2010, Tim has been instrumental in the dramatic growth of Sartori’s retail business in the US and abroad.

Tim brings over 30 years of experience helping brands and retailers drive sustainable growth and is a strong advocate for education and training.

Box will be available after 28th & to receive these cheeses you must order them by Friday, June 5th. You can order them separately any time.

Meet the Cheesemaker event cheeses that are include in the box:

Sartori Heritage Cheddar 7oz

Sartori MontAmoré Cheddar7oz

Sartori Old World Cheddar 7oz

Price: $25 + Shipping

>>> https://shop.sartoricheese.com

Click here to register: