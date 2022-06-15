LaClare Creamery Unveils Truffle Goat Cheese at Summer Fancy Food Show

MALONE, Wis. – LaClare Creamery, known for its world-class goat cheeses debuted their newest truffle goat cheese alongside the rest of their product line at the Summer Fancy Food Show June 12-14 in New York City.

LaClare is uniquely a 100% domestically produced goat cheese manufacturer. LaClare cheeses are notorious for their delicately creamy texture, as well as their clean and tangy flavor profile. With local Wisconsin milk supply, the LaClare team collects milk every other day to ensure ultimate freshness. The fresh milk and pure chevre taste are what allows the truffle flavor to shine through, further heightening the goat cheese experience.

In addition to the new truffle goat cheese, LaClare produces a variety of sweet and savory flavors to satisfy any taste. The latest, Rolled Blueberry Vanilla chevre, is garnished with dried blueberries, decorating the perimeter while enhancing flavor and texture for a bold experience. Other exciting flavors of their chevre line include Apple Cinnamon, Rolled Cranberry Cinnamon, Garlic and Herb, Everything Bagel Spice, Chipotle Honey, and more.

The new Snacking Chevre unveiled at the latest Winter Fancy Food Show, will also be featured at the summer show. Perfect for snacking, these individually wrapped 1 oz. medallions provide an indulgent, yet healthy alternative to many convenience foods. The versatility of the medallions also makes them great for a variety of goat cheese recipes, like topped on a goat cheese pizza or tossed in a beet and goat cheese salad.

Samples will be provided for all LaClare products, excluding the crumbles, Evalon®, and Cave Aged Chandoka®. For additional information about artisan goat milk and cheese products, visit the LaClare Creamery website.

About LaClare Creamery

LaClare traces its roots back to 1978. It has positioned itself as one of the 100% domestically produced goat cheese manufacturers in the country. Our direct and local Wisconsin milk supply lets us set the standard for goat milk dairy products with a full line of award-winning specialty cheeses and fresh fluid goat milk. The business has received numerous national and international awards for its innovative and quality products. Learn more at https://www.laclarefamilycreamery.com