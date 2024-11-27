Laura Chenel Receives Global Recognition at the 2024 World Cheese Awards

Silver and Bronze medals awarded to Sonoma goat cheese trailblazer at annual awards ceremony

Sonoma, California — Laura Chenel, America’s trailblazing goat cheese producer, is honored to announce its outstanding achievements at the World Cheese Awards 2024. The prestigious event hosted annually by the Guild of Fine Food, recognized Laura Chenel’s artisan goat cheese with medal awards including Silver for Creamy Original Spreadable Goat Cheese, and Bronze for Creamy Brie, Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese—for the second consecutive year—and Jalapeño Chili Marinated Goat Cheese.

“We’re incredibly proud to see some of our favorite flavored cheeses, like our Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese, continue to earn award-winning recognition, while our pure goat milk and aged cheeses also get honored for freshness and skill of craft says Durae Hardy, Director of Marketing at Laura Chenel. “This recognition reflects the dedication and care we put into every batch—from sourcing premium goat milk from family-owned farms to the expertise of our cheesemakers. These awards inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, while staying committed to delivering the highest quality cheeses to our customers across the country.”

A total of 240 judges from 39 countries, divided into 104 teams, took on the challenge of determining which entries deserved accreditation. The panel included experts from various industry disciplines, such as graders, buyers, chefs, producers, retailers, technologists, journalists, and influencers. This year’s competition was the largest yet, with 1,032 companies participating globally. Cheeses were meticulously evaluated based on rind and paste appearance, aroma, body, texture, and, most importantly, flavor and mouthfeel. Silver and Bronze accolades were awarded to Laura Chenel cheeses, including:

SILVER – Creamy Original Spreadable Goat Cheese (7 oz., SRP $7.79) was crafted for cream cheese lovers. Incredibly smooth and packed with flavor, Laura Chenel’s Spreadable Goat Cheese is a creamy base on toast, bagels, or crackers, and can also melt perfectly into sauces or whipped into a fluffy goat cheesecake.

BRONZE – Creamy Brie (5 oz., SRP $10.99) is an American twist on the traditional French cow’s milk cheese, and has a mild, grassy flavor balanced by hints of mushroom and lemon. Its delicate, bloomy white rind gives way to a creamy and velvety interior that pairs perfectly with wine, jam, and crackers.

BRONZE – Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz., SRP $6.99) features mellow garlic, bright chives, and a hint of sweetness from shallots, combined in a fresh, herbaceous goat cheese log. This herbaceous log can be sliced onto pizza or pasta for a touch of creamy decadence.

BRONZE – Jalapeño Chili Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz., SRP $10.99) features discs of creamy goat cheese that are marinated in extra virgin olive oil and infused with crushed chilies for a savory, spicy, and sophisticated marinated cheese.

Laura Chenel's Creamy Original Spreadable Goat Cheese (7 oz.), Creamy Brie (5 oz.), Garlic & Chive Fresh Goat Cheese (4 oz.), Jalapeño Chile Marinated Goat Cheese (6.2 oz.), and other award-winning goat cheeses can be purchased at a selection of specialty grocers and cheese shops nationwide, found on the store locator on the website, or online at Northbay Creameries.

About Laura Chenel

Laura Chenel is America’s pioneering goat cheese producer, operating since 1979 in the heart of Sonoma County. Studying traditional techniques learned in France, founder Laura Chenel not only mastered a centuries-old craft, but paved the way for introducing handmade, artisan goat cheese to California. Over 40 years later, cheesemakers continue Laura’s legacy of staying true to the consistency of craft, best-in-class standards, and unwavering care that goes into every step of the process, including using fresh, high-quality domestic goat’s milk from family-owned farms. Laura Chenel’s artisanal and exceptionally delicious cheeses reflect the best of both worlds: French technique, filtered through the landscape and culinary traditions of Northern California. To learn more, visit LauraChenel.com.