Le Fromage au Village and FreshFun Fantastic brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Certain cheese productsIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Listeria

What to do

Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Légumes 200g 673536355045 Manufacture Date:

20SE 2022

22DE 2022 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Chili 200g 673536355038 Manufacture Date:

16SE 2022

20SE 2022

18NO 2022

02DE 2022 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Aneth 200g 673536355083 Manufacture Date:

30AU 2022

08OC 2022

22DE 2022 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Tex-mex 200g 673536020189 Manufacture Date:

11NO 2022 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – White 200g 673536000068 Manufacture Date:

05OC 2022

12OC 2022

13OC 2022

19OC 2022

26OC 2022

03NO 2022

10NO 2022

17NO 2022

01DE 2022

07DE 2022

08DE 2022

14DE 2022

21DE 2022

05JA 2023

11JA 2023 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Orange 200g 673536000075 Manufacture Date:

06OC 2022

10OC 2022

13OC 2022

19OC 2022

26OC 2022

21NO 2022

24NO 2022

01DE 2022

14DE 2022

21DE 2022

03JA 2023

05JA 2023 FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Marble 200g 673536000051 Manufacture Date:

05OC 2022

06OC 2022

10OC 2022

12OC 2022

13OC 2022

17OC 2022

19OC 2022

24OC 2022

26OC 2022

31OC 2022

02NO 2022

03NO 2022

07NO 2022

10NO 2022

11NO 2022

15NO 2022

23NO 2022

24NO 2022

30NO 2022

01DE 2022

05DE 2022

07DE 2022

08DE 2022

12DE 2022

14DE 2022

21DE 2022

22DE 2022

27DE 2022

29DE 2022

09JA 2023

12JA 2023 Le Fromage au Village “Fleurs d’ail – Unripened Firm Cheese – Garlic flower seasonning” 160g 673536000532 Manufacture Date:

30JL 2022

17AU 2022

14SE 2022

23SE 2022

24SE 2022

29SE 2022

01OC 2022

06OC 2022

20OC 2022

29OC 2022

08NO 2022

09NO 2022

17NO 2022

22NO 2022

23NO 2022

25NO 2022

26NO 2022

29NO 2022

06DE 2022

08DE 2022

09DE 2022

10DE 2022

14DE 2022

21DE 2022

11JA 2023 Le Fromage au Village “Fleurs d’ail – Unripened Firm Cheese – Garlic flower seasonning” Variable None Manufacture Date: 30JL 2022

17AU 2022

14SE 2022

23SE 2022

24SE 2022

29SE 2022

01OC 2022

06OC 2022

20OC 2022

29OC 2022

08NO 2022

09NO 2022

17NO 2022

22NO 2022

23NO 2022

25NO 2022

26NO 2022

29NO 2022

06DE 2022

08DE 2022

09DE 2022

10DE 2022

14DE 2022

21DE 2022

11JA 2023 Le Fromage au Village “Le Coeur du Village – Fromage cheddar du Témiscamingue – Firm unrippened cheese” 150g 673536355052 Manufacture Date:

03MR 2022

09MR 2022

10MR 2022

12MR 2022

13MR 2022

17MR 2022

18MR 2022

19MR 2022

22MR 2022

23MR 2022

24MR 2022

25MR 2022

26MR 2022

29MR 2022

30MR 2022

31MR 2022

05AV 2022

22MA 2022

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider

Check to see if you have recalled products

Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

