Le Fromage au Village and FreshFun Fantastic brand cheese products recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes

Summary
Product
Certain cheese productsIssueFood – Microbial Contamination – Listeria
What to do
Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products
Affected products
|Brand
|Product
|Size
|UPC
|Codes
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Légumes
|200g
|673536355045
|Manufacture Date:
20SE 2022
22DE 2022
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Chili
|200g
|673536355038
|Manufacture Date:
16SE 2022
20SE 2022
18NO 2022
02DE 2022
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Aneth
|200g
|673536355083
|Manufacture Date:
30AU 2022
08OC 2022
22DE 2022
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Tex-mex
|200g
|673536020189
|Manufacture Date:
11NO 2022
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – White
|200g
|673536000068
|Manufacture Date:
05OC 2022
12OC 2022
13OC 2022
19OC 2022
26OC 2022
03NO 2022
10NO 2022
17NO 2022
01DE 2022
07DE 2022
08DE 2022
14DE 2022
21DE 2022
05JA 2023
11JA 2023
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Orange
|200g
|673536000075
|Manufacture Date:
06OC 2022
10OC 2022
13OC 2022
19OC 2022
26OC 2022
21NO 2022
24NO 2022
01DE 2022
14DE 2022
21DE 2022
03JA 2023
05JA 2023
|FreshFun Fantastic
|Cheese Curds – firm unripened cheese “The Block” – Marble
|200g
|673536000051
|Manufacture Date:
05OC 2022
06OC 2022
10OC 2022
12OC 2022
13OC 2022
17OC 2022
19OC 2022
24OC 2022
26OC 2022
31OC 2022
02NO 2022
03NO 2022
07NO 2022
10NO 2022
11NO 2022
15NO 2022
23NO 2022
24NO 2022
30NO 2022
01DE 2022
05DE 2022
07DE 2022
08DE 2022
12DE 2022
14DE 2022
21DE 2022
22DE 2022
27DE 2022
29DE 2022
09JA 2023
12JA 2023
|Le Fromage au Village
|“Fleurs d’ail – Unripened Firm Cheese – Garlic flower seasonning”
|160g
|673536000532
|Manufacture Date:
30JL 2022
17AU 2022
14SE 2022
23SE 2022
24SE 2022
29SE 2022
01OC 2022
06OC 2022
20OC 2022
29OC 2022
08NO 2022
09NO 2022
17NO 2022
22NO 2022
23NO 2022
25NO 2022
26NO 2022
29NO 2022
06DE 2022
08DE 2022
09DE 2022
10DE 2022
14DE 2022
21DE 2022
11JA 2023
|Le Fromage au Village
|“Fleurs d’ail – Unripened Firm Cheese – Garlic flower seasonning”
|Variable
|None
|Le Fromage au Village
|“Le Coeur du Village – Fromage cheddar du Témiscamingue – Firm unrippened cheese”
|150g
|673536355052
|Manufacture Date:
03MR 2022
09MR 2022
10MR 2022
12MR 2022
13MR 2022
17MR 2022
18MR 2022
19MR 2022
22MR 2022
23MR 2022
24MR 2022
25MR 2022
26MR 2022
29MR 2022
30MR 2022
31MR 2022
05AV 2022
22MA 2022
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination.
The recalled products have been sold in Ontario, Quebec, and online and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
The recalled products may have been sold by various retailers, either clerk-served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not bear the same brand, product name or best before date. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to contact their retailer.
What you should do
- If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, contact your healthcare provider
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.
Learn more: