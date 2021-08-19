Mai Franchising Inc., Alert on Shrimp Sushi Rolls in Relation to the Shrimp Recall Initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

FDA Deli August 19, 2021

Mai Franchising Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

NameUPC
SPICY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL81282401109
SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC81282401129
CHEF’S ASSORTED NIGIRI 6PC81282401130
SCORPION ROLL81282401138
BR SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC81282401203
COOKED VARIETY PACK81282401349
SHRIMP MANGO FRESH ROLL81282401374

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store NameAddress
New Leaf Market – Capitola1210 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010
New Leaf Market – Evergreen5667 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138
New Leaf Market – Halfmoon Bay150 San Metro Road, half Moon Bay, CA 94019
New Leaf Market – Pacific1134 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
New Leaf Market – Santa Cruz1101 Fair Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

All affected Mai Franchising LLC., products are intended for customers to consume immediately upon purchase and have a shelf life of 1 day. However, out of abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our customers, Mai Franchising LLC., has initiated this voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased these items from Mai Sushi Counters in the above mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact (484) 223-4502External Link Disclaimer for a full refund.

Related Articles