Mai Franchising Inc., Alert on Shrimp Sushi Rolls in Relation to the Shrimp Recall Initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Due to Potential Salmonella Contamination

Mai Franchising Inc., of Allentown, PA is voluntarily recalling 103 packs of sushi containing cocktail shrimp for products purchased in the state of California only in relation to the Shrimp recall expansion initiated by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, due to potential salmonella contamination in frozen shrimp.

The products are packed in clear lid containers, with labels indicating the product name, ingredients and best by date. The products can be identified with the Hand-Crafted date of 8/12/2021 and 8/13/2021 and Best By Date of 08/13/2021 and 08/14/2021 and the following UPCs:

Name UPC SPICY SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL 81282401109 SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC 81282401129 CHEF’S ASSORTED NIGIRI 6PC 81282401130 SCORPION ROLL 81282401138 BR SPECIAL ROLL SUPER SET 16PC 81282401203 COOKED VARIETY PACK 81282401349 SHRIMP MANGO FRESH ROLL 81282401374

Products were sold from Mai Sushi counters inside New Leaf Community Market stores in northern California at the following locations:

Store Name Address New Leaf Market – Capitola 1210 41st Avenue, Capitola, CA 95010 New Leaf Market – Evergreen 5667 Silver Creek Valley Road, San Jose, CA 95138 New Leaf Market – Halfmoon Bay 150 San Metro Road, half Moon Bay, CA 94019 New Leaf Market – Pacific 1134 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 New Leaf Market – Santa Cruz 1101 Fair Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

The recall was initiated after Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd expanded their recall to a particular Lot of frozen shrimp received by Mai Sushi at some of our California locations. Although these products have shelf life of 1 day, the firm is initiating this recall to ensure customer safety.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

All affected Mai Franchising LLC., products are intended for customers to consume immediately upon purchase and have a shelf life of 1 day. However, out of abundance of caution, to ensure the safety of our customers, Mai Franchising LLC., has initiated this voluntary recall. Consumers who have purchased these items from Mai Sushi Counters in the above mentioned stores are urged to dispose the product and contact (484) 223-4502External Link Disclaimer for a full refund.