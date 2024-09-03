Our Home Completes Acquisition of ParmCrisps

Our Home Deli September 3, 2024

Strategic Acquisition Reinforces Our Home’s Commitment to Expanding Snack Manufacturing and Distribution Capabilities

BOONTON, N.J. — Our Home, the family of brands providing delicious, wholesome snacks to communities throughout the U.S., announces the acquisition of ParmCrisps from Hain Celestial Group. This move will significantly scale Our Home’s existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding its ability to provide high-quality snacks at great value to its customers.

“We are very excited to have the ParmCrisps manufacturing family join our team,” says Aaron Greenwald, Founder and CEO of Our Home. “The combination of our Sonoma Creamery and ParmCrisps talent will drive tremendous IP and knowledge sharing, benefitting both brands, our retail partners and most importantly, our consumers.”

ParmCrisps are high-protein, low carb cheese crisps and snack mixes. ParmCrisps offers consumers a guilt-free alternative to traditional bite-sized snacking without compromising on flavor. ParmCrisps launched in 2017 and has rapidly gained a market-leading position and strong brand loyalty.

Our Home will add ParmCrisps to its family of brands along with its production facility in York, PA. This acquisition bolsters Our Home’s cheese crisps offerings and combines complementary manufacturing, innovation and distribution capabilities following this year’s acquisition of Sonoma Creamery.

ParmCrisps’ strong brand recognition and positioning within the cheese crisp category continues a path forward for Our Home to provide its customers with quality snacks they know and love.

About Our Home 

Our Home is a leading, independent better-for-you snack platform that provides delicious, wholesome snacks at a great value. Our Home strives to create nourishing snacks that offer a warm and welcoming sense of familiarity to communities, catering to every occasion and satisfying various cravings. This commitment is demonstrated through the company’s ownership of production and manufacturing facilities spanning all snack sub-categories, and a portfolio of brands that currently includes  Food Should Taste GoodPopchipsReal Food From The Ground UpYOU NEED THISRW Garcia, Good Health, Sonoma Creamery, and recently welcomed the Pop Secret brand. 

For more information on Our Home, visit www.our-home.com or follow us on LinkedIn. 

Related Articles

Deli

Our Home Accelerates Growth with Strategic Acquisition

Our Home Deli August 27, 2024

The acquisition of the Pop Secret brand significantly enhances Our Home’s product offerings, reinforcing its commitment to providing innovative and better-for-you products to its discerning consumers. Pop Secret will bring iconic popcorn with close to 40 years of history and innovation to the Our Home portfolio, with an emphasis on authentic, real butter flavors and a focus on making snacks as healthy as they are irresistible.

Deli

100% Cheese Crisp and Fastest Growing Wine Brand Partner at Select Retailers this Spring

ParmCrisps Deli April 13, 2021

At a time when life is more complicated than ever, ParmCrisps, the nutritionally on-trend snack brand, and Bread & Butter Wines, delicious wines meant to be simply enjoyed, want your intimate outdoor gatherings to be a bit more delightful. Packing the picnic basket just got simpler as these two consumer favorites partner to bring the ideal al fresco pairing to select retail stores this season. Starting now, look for displays and rebates in participating stores.