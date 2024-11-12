Point Reyes Cheese Makes Oprah’s Favorite Things ’24

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company announced that the CHEESE & THANK YOU gift collection is included in 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily’s special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12. This is the second year in a row that Point Reyes’ award-winning artisan cheese has made the prestigious list.

This year, most gifts were selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned and other minority-owned businesses from around the country. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2024. The CHEESE & THANK YOU gift collection is available for purchase at www.pointreyescheese.com and in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app.

As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, “Cheese lovers, hostesses, in-laws…these are just some of the folks who will fall for these artisanal cheeses. The TomaRashi, Gouda, Bay Blue, and Truffle Brie come along with sweet olive-oil crackers and a sour-cherry spread. They’ll put the enclosed cheese knife to use immediately.”

The thoughtfully curated CHEESE & THANK YOU gift collection brings together a delicious selection of handcrafted cheeses with delicious accompaniments that together create a ready-to-serve appetizer or delectable after-dinner cheese course. This pack includes: TomaRashi, featuring a togarashi spice blend with gentle heat, umami, and nutty flavors; Bay Blue, a rustic-style blue cheese with mellow flavor and sweet salted caramel finish; Gouda, with notes of hazelnuts, butterscotch, and cooked cream; Truffle Brie, luxuriously silky-smooth and studded with black summer truffles; Divina Sour Cherry Spread; Ines Rosales Cocoa Cayenne Pepper Sweet Olive Oil Crackers; and a handy Point Reyes cheese knife. Co-Founder of the women-owned Point Reyes Farmstead Lynn Giacomini Stray explains, “CHEESE & THANK YOU is perfect for any holiday occasion where a simple gift just isn’t enough – because sometimes the best way to show appreciation is through the universal language of cheese!”

Oprah’s Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

As Oprah’s Favorite Things celebrates the 10th anniversary of Amazon’s partnership, The CHEESE & THANK YOU gift collection is available for purchase at www.pointreyescheese.com and exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as the Amazon shopping app. More than 60% of sales on Amazon’s store come from independent sellers – most of which are small and medium sized businesses. To shop the full list of items please visit: https://www.oprahdaily.com/oprahs-favorite-things-2024.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win all of the items on Oprah’s Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-Way Sweepstakes ( https://oprahdaily.com/favoritethings ) which runs from November 12 through November 23, 2024.

Oprah Daily’s special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring the The CHEESE & THANK YOU gift collection on the 2024 Oprah’s Favorite Things List hits newsstands nationwide on November 12.

About Point Reyes Cheese Farmstead Cheese Company

In 1959 Bob and Dean Giacomini established their sustainable dairy farm along Highway 1, just north of Point Reyes Station. In 2000, together with their daughters, the family began making cheese on the farm with milk from their own herd of Holsteins. In 2010, the family opened The Fork, a culinary and educational center, offering farm-to-table educational experiences for both consumers and the trade. Three of the Giacomini sisters, Diana, Lynn and Jill now own and run the WBENC-certified, 100% women-owned company that is recognized internationally as an award-winning producer of best-in-class, hand-crafted, artisan cheese. With production locations on the farm and in nearby Petaluma, the Point Reyes Farmstead product line contains Original Blue, Bay Blue, Toma, TomaProvence, TomaTruffle, TomaRashi, Gouda, Quinta, Truffle Brie and Fennel Blue. The product line is available nationally at independent cheese shops and specialty grocers and online at pointreyescheese.com