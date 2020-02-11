Spread the Love of Real ‘Nduja

Chicago, IL – Historically, after a hog was slaughtered in Calabria and the ruling class took their share, Calabrian peasants would preserve the less desirable parts by aging them with Calabrian Chilies and sea salt. Today, in the area of Spilinga in Calabria, butchers specialize in the craft of ‘nduja. Similar to many traditional pork salami, ‘nduja has been improved over time, and today premium products only use whole muscle cuts like jowl, belly, and shoulder in production.

Agostino Fiasche, a fourth generation ‘nduja artisan, emigrated from Spilinga to Chicago in 1970. In 2012, after he and his son, Antonio, tasted the ‘nduja-like products available by American salumi producers, they were sorely disappointed. Feeling it was important to present an authentic ‘nduja to the American market, the family started the Nduja Artisans Company and became the first producers of traditionally crafted heritage pork Nduja in America. Agostino likes to say, “‘Nduja is a salami. It’s made from only three ingredients: fresh pork, Calabrian chilies, and sea salt. If it has anything else, or is made any other way, it cannot be ‘nduja!” By 2019, as the company expanded their line of products, the family decided to change the company name to “Tempesta Artisan Salumi”. The company still sources their heritage pork from family farms in the Midwest, and their ‘nduja is still the top selling flagship product. ‘Nduja production has increased every year, as Tempesta Artisan Salumi continues to be the driving force of authenticity outside of Calabria.

‘Nduja is an incredibly versatile salami, ‘nduja’s uniquely spreadable texture offers chefs opportunities to dip into classic Calabrian flavor profiles for unique applications. Drop the red pepper flakes, which can obscure a dishes flavor and nudge your dishes with Nduja. Even if added last minute, ‘nduja tastes cooked into family style pastas and soups.

Soft salami for dessert??? ‘Nduja gelato is featured on menus in America and Italy. ‘Nduja is also commonly used as a marinade for everything from chicken thighs to vegetables. A dollop brings a bright, yet rich heat to grilled oysters and clams.

Old form meets new function for chefs around the world, whether featured as an addition to ramen, or brushed over sashimi. Incorporate deep aged-pork flavor when fermenting kimchi by seasoning with ‘nduja. Nduja has even replaced the sausage in a new take on the scotch egg for Highlanders looking for some lightening their pub grub!

For more information, visit: www.tempestasalumi.com