Chicago’s Tempesta Market and Salumi Supports Frontline Workers

Chicago, IL – By continuing to operate their deli in West Town, Tempesta Salumi and Market have made it a priority to support frontline relief efforts. Tempesta Market has so far provided meals for over 300 frontline workers, across 5 hospitals in Chicago. Tempesta has donated 100’s of lbs of cured meats to local Chicago Chef Jereme McGovern (facebook.com/jereme.mcgovern) who is feeding out of work hospitality workers and frontline hospital workers. Tempesta now offers a 20% discount for healthcare workers, 15% to police, fire dept and paramedics. Tempesta is also selling gift cards as donations for front line workers, to which Tempesta has committed matching funds.

Antonio Fiasche’s family has been in food service for five generations. About eight years ago, he founded a salami manufacturing company in Chicago, called Tempesta Artisan Salumi, with the goal of only using the highest quality pork and primarily selling to high end restaurant chefs. The Covid-19 pandemic caused them to cease service to walk in customers at their deli, and the immediate closure of restaurants across the country has taken away 70% of their manufacturing sales.

Tempesta Artisan Salumi and Tempesta Market are two companies that were started by the Fiasche Family over the last decade. They are the culmination of a passion for Italian food that began 100 years ago in Calabria. Their gastronomic traditions found roots in Chicago with the opening of their family restaurant Agostino’s Gustofino, back in the 80s. Agostino’s son, Antonio, is the first generation born here in America and has now taken the torch. With son Antonio’s love of butchering and curing meats, he started Nduja Artisans Salumeria, now called Tempesta Artisan Salumi. About two years ago they opened Tempesta Market in West Town in Chicago, with day to day operations overseen by his sister Laura. Tempesta Market has since opened a stall at The Wells Street Market in downtown Chicago.

Tempesta Artisan Salumi

2817 N Harlem Ave.

Chicago, IL 60707

www.tempestaartisansalumi.com

Phone: (312) 550-6991