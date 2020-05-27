Stella Launches New Brand Campaign

This year, Stella® Cheese invites consumers to elevate everyday cooking with the launch of its new campaign, “Go from Good to Gourmet.”

Highlighting how the brand combines high-quality craftsmanship with modern conveniences when developing its artisan Italian cheese products, Stella® will encourage and empower home chefs to kick recipes up a notch with little extra effort. A sprinkle here, a slice there, and instantly, family favorites are elevated with the fresh taste of Stella® two- and three-cheese blends, crumbles, fresh mozzarella, shredded or grated products.

The Stella® brand knows home chefs prioritize buying the best products for themselves and their families. Recognizing they make well-informed purchases, the new “Go from Good to Gourmet” campaign will meet consumers where they are already searching for recipes and inspiration. This will include top online food sites, top apps frequently browsed regularly, social media, and a partnership with AllRecipes to spark creativity. www.saputo.com