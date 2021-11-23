The Newest Charcuterie Party Tray of Veroni as Must-Have for Holiday Season

Correggio (Italy) – Veroni is proud to introduce its brand-new Charcuterie Party Tray – a 12 oz maxi tray that includes Italian Salame, Provolone cheese, Italian olives, and artisanal breadsticks. Perfect to kick off any special gatherings, the latest extension of Veroni product offerings brings to American tables the best Italian ingredients in a ready to serve tray that everyone can indulge in.

The Veroni family has already brought in the US the concept of the Italian aperitivo with its successful Enjoy AperiTime trays line, a ready-to-share charcuterie board that cleverly combines Veroni cold cuts with cheese, olives, dried fruits, and breadsticks crafted for 2-3 people. This time, inspired by the expression “the bigger the better”, the beloved maker of Italian cured meats introduces one larger version to share with at least six people. What is the best occasion to enjoy a classic Italian aperitivo if not during the holiday season? Veroni has carefully selected each ingredient for its Charcuterie Party Tray to offer a high-quality experience: from sliced Veroni imported Italian salami to Sicilian olives, characterized by a mild flavor, and artisanal breadsticks.

“With our new Charcuterie Party Tray, we aim to provide US consumers with a delicious, ready-to-enjoy grazing board to share during home or office gatherings”, explains Emanuela Bigi, marketing manager of Veroni. “In Italy, cheese and charcuterie boards are traditionally linked to happy time spent with family and friends while enjoying good food and fine wine – the ‘Italian way to party’ that we would like Americans to experience through the high quality of our products.”

The latest additions to Veroni’s offering include their full of flavor and protein Snack line that comes in a practical and easy to open packaging with 2oz of products to bring anywhere for every moment of the day. The four pairing variations of the line combine mild or spicy Italian salame with provolone cheese, dried fruits like apricots or cranberries and breadsticks. The line has been designed to recharge batteries everywhere – at the office, at school or after gym. Since 2016, Veroni’s goal is to offer to the American market a large range of charcuterie 100% Italian made with their different lines.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of their headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high-quality by importing 100% Italian made salumi into the USA, which are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing their traditional family recipes to the USA.