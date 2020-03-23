Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Offering Pickup Service of Its Prepared Foods and Desserts

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is starting a pickup service of its prepared foods and desserts as a way to help Richmond-area residents worried about going to the grocery store to buy its food items.

Ukrop’s-made meals like its dinner-for-two meatloaf or lasagna or side dishes such as corn pudding and duchess potato casserole along with salads and its lineup of bakery goods — from its White House rolls, chocolate bar cake to the popular rainbow cookies — will be available for a drive-thru pickup service at its offices on Maywill Street in Henrico County.

“We thought maybe we can be helpful during this crisis,” said Robert S. “Bobby” Ukrop, chairman and chief executive officer of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. “We know there is a need.”

