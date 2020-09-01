Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods Recalls Chicken Salad Product Due to Misbranding and an Undeclared Allergen

WASHINGTON – Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, a Richmond, Va. establishment, is recalling approximately 1,202 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product may contain almonds, a known allergen, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE chicken salad item was produced on August 26, 2020. The following product is subject to recall: [View Labels (PDF only)]

15-oz. round plastic containers containing “Ukrop’s Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of “09/02/20”.

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-19979” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint reporting that the product contained almonds.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in retailer and consumers’ refrigerators. Retailers who have obtained these products are urged not to sell them. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Susan Rowe, Executive Administrator, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods, at (804) 340-3050.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected]. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.