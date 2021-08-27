WCMA Notes: Specialty Growth Brings a Parmesan Partnership

Amidst positive news about large-scale cheese production plants planned for the next few years, key moves continue in the value-added space as well. This column has asserted before that the dairy industry is healthiest when small to mid-sized cheesemakers are growing – capturing the attention of media, chefs and retailers, providing a pipeline of new cheese styles and burnishing the image of U.S. cheese abroad.

Around the nation, value-added investment continues apace:

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery is just months from its first batches of muenster and flavored natural cheeses at its greenfield plant in Menomonie, Wis.

Sartori Cheese is expanding its packaging facility 25 percent in Plymouth, Wis.

Cacique is building a new, $88 million Hispanic cheese operation in Amarillo, Texas.

Kansas Dairy Ingredients is investing $45 million to make a variety of value-added cheese styles at its plant in Hugoton, Kansas.

Agri-Mark is investing in its Chateaugay, New York, plant to assure a future for its renowned cheddar, pepper jack and muenster cheeses.

