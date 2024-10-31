2024-25 Grants Empowering Floral Industry Education

Alexandria, VA — The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is excited to announce that 19 organizations will receive educational grants from AFE in 2024-25, totaling $63,500. The funding will support these organizations as they conduct educational conferences, offer online and in-person training and certification programs, and expand awareness for the floral industry.

AFE’s commitment to these programs supports a wide range of activities that strengthen the floral industry, from promoting awareness to the next generation to fostering continued education and resources for current industry members.

“For over 60 years, the Endowment has helped fund educational programs and opportunities that are vital to advancing our industry,” said AFE Education Committee Chair Adam Van Winkle of Stadium Flowers.

“Through the support of our dedicated donors, we are able to continue our commitment to widespread industry education, ensuring a strong and prosperous future for floriculture.”

2024-25 Educational Grants Awarded to:

America in Bloom – America in Bloom Educational Symposium

– America in Bloom Educational Symposium American Institute of Floral Design (AIFD) – Bringing FFA to AIFD 2025 National Symposium in Palm Springs, California

– Bringing FFA to AIFD 2025 National Symposium in Palm Springs, California American Society for Horticultural Science – ASHS 2025 Annual Conference

– ASHS 2025 Annual Conference Black Girl Florists – Black Girl Florists 2025 Conference

– Black Girl Florists 2025 Conference Brigham Young University – Idaho – Floral Design Cut Flower Art Show/Festival

– Floral Design Cut Flower Art Show/Festival Clemson University – S.T.E.M. it Up: Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Floriculture Curriculum in Bloom SIU

– S.T.E.M. it Up: Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Floriculture Curriculum in Bloom SIU Des Moines Area Community College – DMACC Cut Flower Farm Development and Sustenance

– DMACC Cut Flower Farm Development and Sustenance Great Lakes Floral Association – 2025 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo (GLFEE)

– 2025 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo (GLFEE) Joliet Junior College – Joliet Junior College Student Experiential Learning – Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

– Joliet Junior College Student Experiential Learning – Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo Kansas State University Horticulture and Natural Resources Department – Making Floral Design Instruction Accessible to All FFA Programs and Students

– Making Floral Design Instruction Accessible to All FFA Programs and Students Mississippi State University – MSU Extension Professional Florist Certification Program

– MSU Extension Professional Florist Certification Program North Carolina State University – Faculty Development Program

– Faculty Development Program The Ohio State University – E-Gro Alerts and Blogs

– E-Gro Alerts and Blogs The Ohio State University – Ohio Floriculture and Nursery Education Conference

– Ohio Floriculture and Nursery Education Conference The Ohio State University – Fert, Dirt, and Squirt – Nutrient Monitoring of Greenhouse Crops (a portion of grant funded by the Christian B. Nissen Research Fund)

– Fert, Dirt, and Squirt – Nutrient Monitoring of Greenhouse Crops (a portion of grant funded by the Christian B. Nissen Research Fund) Oregon State University – Online Floral Design: Training for Aspiring Retail Florists

– Online Floral Design: Training for Aspiring Retail Florists Society of American Florists – Mapping Out Your Sustainability Plan Educational Session at SAF Miami

– Mapping Out Your Sustainability Plan Educational Session at SAF Miami South Dakota Floral Association – South Dakota Floral Association Yearly Convention

– South Dakota Floral Association Yearly Convention University of Florida, North Florida Research and Education Center – 2025 National Floriculture Forum Conference

– 2025 National Floriculture Forum Conference University of Florida – Greenhouse Training Online: Online Extension Training for Industry

– Greenhouse Training Online: Online Extension Training for Industry Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association (WUMFA) – WUMFA Annual Convention

The Endowment understands the importance of supporting these great programs to provide continued education for the floral industry. If your organization or university hosts an educational event or program, we encourage you to learn more and apply for Educational Grants by June 1st of each year here.

About the American Floral Endowment:

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is the trusted source and catalyst for floriculture advancement through funding innovative research, scholarships, internships, and educational grants that best serve the dynamic needs and demographics of all industry sectors.