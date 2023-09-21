2024 Woody Ornamentals & Edibles Catalog Now Available from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Woody Ornamentals & Edibles Catalog. This 109-page resource is filled with 8 new introductions, 9 reference guides, over 130 varieties and more.

Other key features of the 2024 catalog include:

Full page overview of 8 new varieties : Dapper® Pink Buddleia Garden Gems™ Amethyst Cercis Garden Gems™ Emerald Cercis Gilded Hearts™ Cercis Autumn Reprise™ Hydrangea Li’l Annie Oakleaf™ Hydrangea Groovy Glow™ Mahonia Funky Flow™ Mahonia

Plants by Region Reference

Drought-Tolerant Plants Reference

Chill hours map for Bushel and Berry®

Retail stocking guide

The 2024 catalog can be viewed online by visiting https://bit.ly/3Lvb9q3. Printed copies have been sent to Star® Roses and Plants customers. For more information on placing orders or grower questions, contact your Territory Manager or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.