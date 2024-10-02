7 Simple Yet Effective Tips to Market Flowers for Boss’s Day

Boss’s Day on October 16th is a great chance to boost your flower sales during the fall season. While it’s not as big as other holidays, this day is a perfect time to help customers show appreciation in a professional setting. Here’s how you can make the most of it with easy-to-follow tips.

1. Think About “Boss” in a New Way

Encourage your customers to celebrate not just their workplace bosses but also mentors, coaches, and others who have been influential. This can help you reach more people and increase sales.

• Share this idea through social media and in-store signs.

• Create messages that highlight the role of mentors and coaches.

• Offer a special arrangement called “Mentor Appreciation” to show this idea.

