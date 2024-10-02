Chrysal Transport Stickers: The Easy Solution for Long-Lasting Flower Freshness During Transport

One of the most significant challenges for flower growers is keeping flowers fresh during long, dry transport periods. The journey from the farm to the consumer often spans great distances and extended times, posing a constant threat to the quality and vitality of cut flowers. Addressing this critical issue, Chrysal proudly announces the launch of Chrysal Transport Stickers, a cutting-edge post-harvest solution designed to easily maintain the quality of cut flowers during transport.

Chrysal Transport Stickers are a ready-to-use, adhesive product that offers an effective solution for preserving the freshness of cut flowers during transportation. These stickers are specifically engineered to release its effective ingredients, safeguarding the flowers’ quality in transit, when exposed to humidity levels exceeding 60%, a common problem in transporting flowers dry in boxes. Available in Colombia as of summer 2024.

Key Features and Benefits:

Maintains Flower Quality : The innovative design of Chrysal Transport Stickers helps maintain flower quality by gradually releasing active ingredients, which prevent deterioration during transport.

Easy Application : These stickers are simple to use and can be easily attached to the inside of flower boxes, making them a convenient choice for growers, bouquetmakers, and transporters.

Reduces Waste and Extends Vase Life : By preserving the freshness of flowers, Chrysal Transport Stickers significantly reduce flower waste and prolong vase life, allowing for an extended distribution and sales period.

Compact and Effective Design: Made from recyclable LDPE, each sticker measures 2.5 x 5.0 cm (1 x 2 inches). Its compact size enables minimal inventory space whilst discreetly and effectively protecting cut flowers.

Flexible and Adjustable : The stickers are supplied in a resealable protective storage bag and offer easily adjustable dosing depending on the size of the flower box, ensuring optimal results.

Synergy with Chrysal FreshLiner©: For comprehensive flower care, our solution can be seamlessly integrated with Chrysal FreshLiner©, enhancing the overall condition and freshness of flowers throughout the supply chain.

Check our instruction video; How to use Chrysal Transport Stickers

Chrysal will be presenting the Transport Stickers at the IFPA – Global Produce & Floral Show in Atlanta, USA, October 16-19, 2024. For more information please come and visit us at our stand.

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is at the very heart of our company, since 1929. Whether you grow, transport, sell, or simply enjoy the beauty of flowers in your own home, Chrysal offers sustainable solutions to keep them fresh longer. We strongly feel we have a responsibility towards generations to come. As a global market leader in flower food, we want to contribute to make the world more beautiful for everyone. Our ambition is to set the standard for a flower industry with zero impact.