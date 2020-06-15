AIPH Announces Major Online Conference to Support Ornamentals Industry Recovery

‘Recovery from Crisis – the future for Ornamentals’ is the title of a major online conference to be organised by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) in association with FloraCulture International (FCI).



Growers, breeders, traders, retailers, manufacturers, associations, and media are invited to participate in the first global online conference for the ornamental horticulture industry. Supporting partners include CIOPORA, Florint and FleuroSelect.

To be held live on 15 September 2020, the conference will start at 08:00 Central European Summer Time (CEST). The conference will be a 3D Virtual Event using the most advanced 3D technology in the world. It can be accessed from any device, and all you need to attend is a good internet connection.

Recovering from the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic is the focus for every business in the ornamental horticulture industry, so AIPH is bringing together leading global experts to provide their ideas and guidance for the future.

The conference will address the shared issue of crisis management with speakers on handling crisis, business and investment implications, the impact on future mergers and acquisitions and understanding the impact on the end consumer.

Following this, the focus will move to the cut flowers industry with views from major supermarket retailers, florists, traders, online sales companies, and flower auction markets.

A panel of grower representatives from key producing countries will debate the impact of the pandemic on the sector and what needs to happen to create a more resilient supply chain.

The third session will focus on plants and trees with further discussion from leading growers, retailers, and breeders on how to take the sector forwards. The conference will close with an international panel to debate ways of stimulating market demand and how to grow out of the crisis into a brighter future.

Confirmed speakers so far include:

· Dr Charlie Hall,Ellison Chair in International Floriculture, Texas A&M University, USA

· Carin van Huet, Director of Food & Agribusiness, Rabobank, the Netherlands

· Frank de Hek, Partner at Oaklins, the Netherlands

· Steven van Schilfgaarde, CEO Royal FloraHolland, the Netherlands

· Craig Musson, Managing Director, WAFEX, Australia

· Michiel de Haan, CEO, Royal Lemkes, the Netherlands

· Jan-Dieter Bruns, Managing Director, Bruns-Pflanzen Germany



Delegates will be able to create their own 3D avatars and identify and speak with other attendees. They will be able to participate and ask questions, just like you would at a physical conference. Sponsors and exhibitors can also reach participants, advertise, show videos and meet up at virtual booths.

AIPH Secretary General, Tim Briercliffe, comments, “As we are unable to organise a physical congress this year we are delighted to have identified this online solution that will enable us to run a major international conference. With this virtual environment, it is still easy to attend for anyone in this industry, wherever they are in the world. This platform is an excellent opportunity to bring the industry together and to map out our course for the future”.

The fee to attend is 75 GBP (including VAT), but there is an early-bird fee of only 55 GBP available until 20 July. For more details about the technology, speakers and programme and to book your place, visit www.aiph.org/2020conference.

International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH)

Since 1948, AIPH has united horticultural producers in an international community that thrives to this day. Much has changed in that time. Technologies advanced, cities rose from the ground, and we have become more connected than ever. As a result, our essential bond with nature has been weakened. AIPH strives to reignite and uphold an appreciation of plants that we believe is a basic human instinct. We support the work of grower associations globally and together we champion a prosperous industry, growing plants that enhance lives, advance societies, and sustain our planet, for this generation and the next.

FloraCulture International magazine (FCI )

FCI is a publication specific to the international floricultural industry. It is distributed directly to individuals and through FCI Partner Associations, (consisting mainly of growers, breeders, wholesalers, landscapers and some retail), on a bi-monthly basis from the Americas to Australasia in both printed and digital forms. FCI has long been a valuable source of news and information for growers around the world.