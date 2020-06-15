The Digi Delishow: Deliflor Chrysanten’s First Online Flower Trial Event

Maasdijk, The Netherlands – Due to the corona crisis, the Delishow, the flower trials that Deliflor Chrysanten normally organises for its international customers, couldn’t take place in the usual way. To still give customers a chance to get a close-up look at the new products, this year’s event will be a Digi Delishow. Therefore we have created an online platform that gives you the opportunity to see the new Deliflor varieties in 3D and take a virtual flight over the flower trials. 3D photography offers a unique way of taking a close look at the new varieties to assess them from various angles. This online platform is live now! You have the perfect view to spot all the highly promising new products in the flower trials – and there are plenty of them!

One of these – Deligreen – is our new green spray chrysanthemum and sure to be a winner: definitely worth seeing in 3D. Then there’s a disbudded chrysanthemum – a special white pompon – named Evidence and a wonderful yellow spray chrysanthemum we’ve christened Vibe. All are headed for international success, and these are just a few of the many new Deliflor varieties. All the product information including flower diameter, response time, vigour and availability in specific countries is listed. But for specific questions, customers can always contact their account manager by phone, WhatsApp or e-mail.