All-America Selections Announces 2022-23 Annual Report

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – All-America Selections (AAS) has just released the 2022-2023 Annual Report highlighting the varied programs and promotions the organization has accomplished the past year.

The AAS Annual Report is designed to give insights on the organization’s trial activities, promotional efforts and accomplishments as well as the current financial standing.

A few highlights from this year’s report are:

A summary of the 2023 AAS Winners

An update on the AAS Strategic Plan

A Marketing report

A Combined Judges Committee report

An update on AAS Introduction Gardens

National Garden Bureau’s 2024 “Year of the” crops

A summary of the 2022 Summer Summit

An invitation and Save the Date for the 2023 and 2024 Summer Summits

“All-America Selections proudly awarded 11 Winners for 2023 with some notable firsts. The organization has also re-invigorated their marketing campaigns to promote the AAS Winners to an ever-broadening audience and we are excited to see how much further we can go in 2024 and beyond.” says current AAS President Alicain Carlson from Syngenta Flowers.

Any questions and/or comments can be directed to AAS Executive Director Diane Blazek

The report, in PDF format, can be found on the AAS website.

All-America Selections was founded in 1932 and continues as the oldest independent plant testing organization trialing in North America. Every year, never-before-sold varieties are trialed in our Trial Grounds where professional horticulturists determine which varieties will be deemed winners based on their garden performance. AAS relies upon a public relations program to inform gardeners about AAS Winners that are announced three times a year.