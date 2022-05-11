Ann Jennen takes on Secretary General role at Fleuroselect

Fleuroselect is pleased to announce a shift in responsibilities within the organisation.

Sally van der Horst, who recently celebrated 30 years at Fleuroselect, has handed over her function as Secretary General to Ann Jennen. While Sally continues to play a pivotal role in the Secretariat administration, and Ann remains overall responsible for marketing and communications, this shift in responsibilities comes at an opportune time.



Sally: “After 30 years at the organisation, I am taking a step back to reorganise my work-life balance on the way to my retirement. While remaining actively involved in the organisation, I am looking forward to spending more time with my family. Ann and I have been working together at Fleuroselect for ten years and have developed an excellent working relationship. I am confident that she will excel as the next Secretary General and I am looking forward to supporting her and the organisation with my expertise in a part-time capacity.”



Ann joined Fleuroselect in 2012 as Marketing and Communications Manager. Previously, she held positions at L’Oréal and Hill+Knowlton. In addition to her mother tongue, Dutch, she is fluent in German, English and French.



Ann: “I am honoured to be offered the Secretary General role by our Board of Directors. I realise that the bar has been set very high and I am very grateful to Sally and our members for all the valuable insights they have provided me with over the past 10 years. Combined with my professional marketing background and sound international network, I feel that I have the necessary assets to successfully lead the Secretariat. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the team, our Board of Directors and our members to further connect, promote and empower the ornamental plant breeding industry.”



Karol Pawlak, Fleuroselect President: “We are grateful for the years in which Sally has successfully managed the Secretariat. We fully understand and support her wish to reorganise her priorities in life. Sally and Ann have been an exceptional tandem for the past 10 years. The Board of Directors agreed unanimously to invite Ann to step up. With her sound marketing expertise and excellent networking skills, she has all it takes to successfully lead the organisation towards a sustainable and floriferous future.”



The Fleuroselect Secretariat operates from the organisational headquarters in Voorhout, The Netherlands. Here, Ellen Hazenoot (Marketing & Events Coordinator) and Nadia van Dam (Content Marketing Specialist) work closely together with Ann and Sally.

ABOUT FLEUROSELECT

Fleuroselect is the international organisation for the ornamental plants industry. For more than 50 years, industry professionals have joined together to test and evaluate new pot and bedding plants, promote award winners, protect member varieties, network with each other and contribute to the development and advancement of the industry as a whole.

The current membership comprises approximately 75 pot and bedding plant breeders, producers and distributors, mostly European, but also from Japan, the U.S., China and Thailand. The organisation is structured into four Business Units: Breeders, Production & Distribution, Home Gardening and Protection. They each provide for specific needs within the industry.