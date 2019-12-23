Bundled Combinations Shine in Every Region

Four Star Greenhouse Floral December 23, 2019

Which combinations work best for your area of the country?  Find the ones with varieties that flourish in your region and are sought-after by home gardeners.

Four Star’s Bundled Combination Kits come in more than 300 combinations, many of which are ideally suited to every U.S. region.  Thanks to the real-time tracking of actual sales at retail, we are able to rank the best selling, most popular combinations for every area of the country. These rankings consider multiple years of sales data, customer feedback to regional sales representatives and performance attributes, such as heat- and drought-tolerance, according to Angie VanWashenova, Internal Sales Supervisor.

“We understand that growing attention-grabbing hanging baskets or patio pots cannot be a one size fits all model,” she says.  “That is why we offer over 300 beautiful combinations with a wide variety of color mixes, textures and shapes for our growers.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Four Star Greenhouse

Related Articles

Floral

Plan Now for a Great 2020 Season

October 1, 2019 Four Star Greenhouse

Well-planned production can boost your sales and profits. Dennis Crum shares his methods for gathering information, doing research and staying creative to ensure each year’s crops are fresh and interesting to buyers.

Floral

Get More Creative with Combinations

December 20, 2019 Four Star Greenhouse

Four Star’s Signature Garden Designer Ian McGreevy shared his techniques for choosing containers and selecting plants and colors that guarantee beautiful combinations. He explores using texture and surprise elements here, along with ways to ensure those plants stay beautiful all season long.