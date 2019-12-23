Rio Roses: Biggest Wedding Color Trends For 2020

With the new year fast approaching, it’s time to get your 2020 wedding season planning in place! When it comes to wedding floral colors, it’s important to know not only the ones which are always popular, but also the newest trends. By keeping up-to-date with the most on-trend colors for 2020, you’ll be a step ahead of the competition when you discuss floral ideas with your customers. Here are six trends that brides and grooms—and their wedding planners—will be asking for throughout the coming year:

Mint and Forest Green

Neo-mint is the color of the moment in design showcases; it will be seen everywhere in 2020. This pastel green is soft and romantic, and is both elegant and versatile. Pair it with the darker shade of forest green and you have a stunning natural wedding look.

