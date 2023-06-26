June, National Rose Month: 10 Ways to Celebrate and Profit From National Rose Month

June is one of our favorite months at Rio Roses: National Rose Month! We celebrate the beauty and versatility of these incredible blooms every day, but having a month dedicated to them makes it even more special.

You may be wondering how National Rose Month came to be. It was first observed in 1959 when people were trying to build support for making the rose the national flower of the United States. However, it wasn’t until 1986 that President Reagan declared the rose as the US national flower.

Various activities and events take place during National Rose Month to showcase roses’ diversity and cultural significance. These include special exhibitions, events, rose festivals, educational programs, floral displays and competitions, and charity activities.

