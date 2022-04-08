8 Simple and Proven Ways to Refresh Your Floral Marketing this Spring

Spring is here (well, in most areas, anyway!). The birds are singing, the flowers are blooming, and it feels like a new beginning. Spring is also the beginning of a new fiscal quarter in most businesses, so It’s the perfect time to revisit and update your marketing. Here are eight ways to take advantage of all the potential this new season holds:

Review and update your goals

Now’s the perfect time to revisit your 2022 goals and see if you’re still on track. By doing a SWOT analysis (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats), you can see which areas of your business are performing well and which may need some help. Then you can tailor your spring marketing to strengthen the weaker areas while keeping the strong areas humming along.

Use a multichannel marketing approach

Are you using every available marketing channel? These include your retail shop, website, social media, email marketing, videos, catalogs, events, and much more. Take the time to review each of your current marketing channels to see how well they’re working. And add on new channels if possible. After all, the more marketing channels you put your message on, the more chance you’ll have for success.

