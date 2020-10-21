Carolina Díaz, Asocolflores’ New Head of Marketing and Communications

Asocolflores welcomes Carolina Díaz, who will lead the association’s marketing and communications efforts going forward.

Ms. Díaz holds master’s degrees in marketing and digital marketing and commercial management. Moreover, she brings six years of experience in the field, having earned recognition for her ability to develop branding strategies.

She will also maintain contact with our international partners, helping us continue to promote Colombia’s sustainable floriculture.

