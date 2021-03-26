Congressional Cut Flower Caucus Co-Chair Rep. Dan Newhouse to Speak at SAF’s Congressional Action Days

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Washington), new co-chair of the Congressional Cut Flower Caucus, will speak to SAF’s Congressional Action Days attendees on April 13. This is an opportunity for the industry to hear directly from a member of Congress who has decision-making authority on two floral industry priority issues: increasing funding for floral research, and reforming agriculture labor.

SAF’s Congressional Action Days, celebrating its 41st anniversary in 2021, is an opportunity for all segments of the floral industry to show Capitol Hill that floriculture matters, and we vote. During past Congressional Action Days, SAF members successfully increased funding and expanded reach for the Floriculture Crops Report, maintained funding levels for the Floriculture and Nursey Research Initiative, and vocalized the need for immigration reform.

Newhouse plays an influential role on issues that are important to the floral industry. As former Washington State Commissioner of Agriculture and a third-generation farmer who grew hops and tree fruits in the Yakima Valley, he understands agriculture—particularly specialty crops. He brings that first-hand perspective to the powerful House Appropriations Committee, where he serves on the Agriculture Subcommittee. The Subcommittee funds all USDA programs, including the Floriculture Nursery and Research Initiative. This year, CAD attendees will ask Congress to increase its support of FNRI by $1 million. Newhouse is also a Congressional leader on addressing agriculture labor issues, another CAD advocacy priority. He regularly reaches across the aisle to find workable solutions on the ag labor challenge.

In addition to highlighting floral research funding and agriculture labor, SAF members will also talk with members of Congress and federal agencies about access to fresh product and minimum wage during this year’s Congressional Action Days, April 13-14.

Click here for the CAD schedule, information on the speakers, and detailed information about the issues. Interested in learning more? Contact Elizabeth Daly ([email protected]).

