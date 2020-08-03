Continuing to Grow – Stay Home. Send Flowers.

At Kitayama Brothers, our mantra is “our tradition is growing”; this means many things to us; it highlights the rich history of the company dating back to 1948 and sets our sights firmly on the future and improving in everything that we do. We believe that right now, this mantra is maybe more important than ever, we all have to find ways to continue growing, learning and sharing even as many of us are locked away in our homes. Small florists are finding ways to keep their business alive with increased social media and delivering their flowers to customers in new ways. The flower growers are looking for ways to avoid having to dump enormous amounts of flowers by alerting consumers about the need to purchase flowers and support their local florists that then support the growers. The world needs more flowers in homes and not in dumpsters right now.

