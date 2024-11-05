Costa Farms Wins Top 10 Marketing Team at the 2024 OnCon Icon Awards

Miami, FL – Costa Farms, a global leader in the horticulture industry, is proud to announce that its marketing team has been named one of the “Top 10 Marketing Teams” at the prestigious 2024 OnCon Icon Awards. This recognition celebrates Costa Farms’ innovative marketing strategies, robust thought leadership, and the positive impact the team has made on the company and the horticulture industry as a whole.

The OnCon Icon Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of marketing teams around the world, recognizing their contributions through peer and public voting. These prestigious awards shine a spotlight on teams that demonstrate exceptional creativity and strategic excellence within their industries. This year’s nominees included industry giants like Bloomberg Media, Hyatt Hotels, Johnson & Johnson, The Walt Disney Company, and L’Occitane en Provence, further underscoring the caliber of this recognition.

“Our team’s dedication to innovation and collaboration has been at the heart of our success,” said Maria Carrasquillo, Vice President of Marketing and E-Commerce at Costa Farms.

Costa Farms stood out for its fresh approach to promoting the brand in-store and online. The marketing team’s digital strategies include consumer quizzes, plant glossaries, and high-quality content. Their original partnerships with marketing technology brands such as Greg, and Flourish, as well as effective merchandising in-store, such as POS materials, tags and in-store signs, have engaged new audiences.

“From to ensuring our marketing efforts reflect the quality and sustainability of our plants, we’re committed to inspiring our consumers and growing the plant community. Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and passion that every team member brings to the table,” said Carrasquillo.

The award also acknowledges Costa Farms’ leadership in the horticulture industry and its commitment to integrating plants into everyday home décor and gifting traditions. The marketing team lives and breathes the company mission, “All Thumbs are Green,” focusing on connecting consumers of all skill levels with the beauty and benefits of plants. The team continually sets new standards for creativity in the green industry.

Costa Farms continues to grow adapt, with its award-winning marketing team leading the charge. The company looks forward to inspiring even more plant lovers as it gears up for the holiday season with its signature tropical collections available nationwide.

For more information about Costa Farms and its products, visit www.costafarms.com.

About Costa Farms: At Costa Farms, it’s in our DNA to grow, and we’re passionate about plants! So much so that we grow more than 1,500 varieties on 5,200 acres. Costa Farms is a leading global grower of tropical plants, specializing in producing high-quality foliage plants and flowering plants. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Costa Farms offers a diverse range of products to meet the needs of consumers.

About OnCon: OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.