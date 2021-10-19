Cruella Makes Her Debut at Royal Van Zanten

Cruella makes her debut!

A new disbud Chrysanthemum surprising you with her unique shape and incredible flowers!

Breeder Royal Van Zanten and Decorum grower Arcadia proudly introduce this unique disbud Chrysanthemum as of week 40, 2021. Arcadia, a Chrysanthemum grower who has earned their stripes through the years, stands for quality. Their eye for quality and specialism in cultivation and marketing, makes Arcadia a valuable member of Decorum. With the addition of Cruella, Arcadia makes their extensive range of year-round disbudded Chrysanthemums even more complete.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal Van Zanten