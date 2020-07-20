Danziger Launches its New Perennials Catalog for the 20-21 Season

With more than 24 novelties, 40 different crops, and more than 200 varieties, Danziger is proud to introduce its new 20-21 catalog that offers a vast perennial assortment for the upcoming season.

The 20-21 introductions include 3 brand new series including: EARLY BIRD™ Delosperma, LAYLA™ Lavendula and FIRST FLUSH™ Iberis.

“When it comes to our perennial breeding, we do everything with the grower in mind,” says Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO. “Over the past few years, we’ve managed to breed FIRST YEAR FLOWERING varieties that do not require any vernalization. This provides the grower with the advantage of a shorter production time and takes away some of the unpredictability in the growing process”.

Danziger’s perennial assortment is also available in North America through ThinkPlants (ThinkPlants.com), a production and marketing initiative created to bring the best varieties to the North American market.

Both our annuals and perennials catalogs can be downloaded at the following link: https://www.danzigeronline.com/digital-catalog/.

A few of Danziger’s unique new additions are:

SOLANNA™ Coreopsis

Unique colors and big, long-lasting flowers are what SOLANNA™ Coreopsis are all about. These blooming machines are pollinator friendly and hardy to Zone 5. Four new varieties join the series in 2021, including SOLANNA Sunset Burst.

LAYLA™ Blue Lavender

This fragrant, long blooming Lavandula angustifolia stays compact and upright with little to no PGRs. LAYLA™ creates stunning quarts and gallons (12-18cm pots) at retail, then continues to put on a show in thelandscape with its eye catching large flower stems that bloom from summer through fall. Hardy to Zone 5.

APEX™ White Salvia nemorosa

Looking for an early blooming, uniform salvia? The APEX™ Salvia series features well branched, strong stems with early blooms that keep coming all summer long. APEX White, new for 2021, is perfect for gallon (15cm pots) or larger production. It’s bright white blooms are stunning in the landscape. Hardy to Zone 5.

About Danziger

Danziger, a global leading breeder of bedding plants and cut flowers, holds hundreds of patents and breeder’s rights and offers over 600 different plant varieties, sold in more than 65 countries. The company’s R&D department is one of the largest in the industry, and it operates advanced production sites on three continents. Danziger markets its varieties to approximately 1,000 customers and holds more than 200 license agreements with nurseries worldwide.

For further information, please visit: www.danzigeronline.com