Danziger Presented ‘A New Look of Gypsophila’ With Its Million Daisy Variety, at SAF’s Outstanding Varieties Competition and Won the Red Ribbon Award for 2023

The Outstanding Varieties Competition offers growers and breeders from around the world the opportunity to showcase their most outstanding varieties. Danziger is honored to receive the RED and BLUE RIBBON AWARDS for 5 different varieties that were nominated at the SAF’s Outstanding Varieties Competition for 2023.

The MILLION DAISY™ Gypsophila won the Red Ribbon Award. Million Daisy™ stands out among other Gypsophilas because of its distinctive cluster structure. This innovative Gypsophila variety has small flowers bunched in dense and rounded clusters. Its uniform flower opening creates a dense and compact grouping of delicate flowers, bringing an extra dimension to floral arrangements. The strong and flexible stems of Million Daisy™, coupled with these unique clusters with a full and rich appearance, make it an ideal choice for bouquets and centerpieces.

The ALMENDRA™ SOLKISS Chrysanthemum won the Blue Ribbon Award. A flower that radiates like the sun with its vibrant yellow color. With a remarkable vase life of over 20 days, it’s a versatile choice as a spray or disbudded, perfect for any arrangement. Its vibrant green foliage remains fresh, complementing its sunny disposition. “Almendra Solkiss” easily absorbs colors, and showcasing its impressive inflorescence structure, that creates attractive display in sleeve. Its strong stems and uniform top flowering, along with white rust tolerance, make it the ideal floral choice for every occasion.

The SKYLER™ SPLASH PINK Veronica won the Red Ribbon Award. One of the stars in our new spray series of Veronica. This exquisite variety delights with over 4 stunning flowers per stem. The rich, deep color open in perfect harmony, creating a mesmerizing display. With an impressive vase life exceeding 14 days, it’s a long-lasting symbol of beauty. SKYLER™ SPLASH PINK synchronizes its flowering without the need for vernalization, offering effortless elegance. Its long spikes, ranging from 12 to 18 cm, add movement in your arrangement as much as you like and to spikes up any bouquet.

The AMOR™ ALEGRIA Chrysanthemum won the Red Ribbon Award. A radiant burst of sunshine in the world of flowers. Its vibrant yellow shade, accentuated by a powerful green center, brings boundless joy to any setting. It has cold tolerance and can easily be tinted. “Amor Alegria” boasts an extraordinary vase life of over 20 days, ensuring enduring beauty. Plus, its white rust tolerance makes it a top choice for all your floral needs.

The FELICIDAD™ HIPPIE Chrysanthemum won the Red Ribbon Award. A captivating flower with a green center that truly catches the eye. Its strong and shiny foliage adds to its undeniable allure. With over 7 radiant flowers per stem and an impressive vase life of over 25 days, “Felicidad Hippie” embodies the essence of enduring happiness.

About Danziger

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il