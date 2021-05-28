The David Tutera Experience 2021 in Orlando welcomed event professionals from all over to this 2-day/3-night event March 21-23, 2021 at the Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort. After postponing the originally scheduled 2020 event due to the pandemic, the highly-anticipated 4th annual Experience was a memorable experience featuring two full days of educational sessions, dynamic speakers, group work, hands-on projects, and three evening gala events planned by David Tutera.

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors had the pleasure of supplying all the flowers for this event which were designed by talented Central Florida designers, Raining Roses Productions and Tailored Twig. Each of them brought life and color to the events showing how flowers can transform an event of any magnitude. Our Sales Captain and GM, Fernando and Marketing Director, Ryan attended the event and witnessed the magic brought to life with our flowers.

Enjoy these lovely photos captured by Victoria Angela. @victoriaangelaphoto

