Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC Announces the Acquisition of Zieger & Sons, Inc. 

SEWELL, NJ – The Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC (DVFG) has reached an agreement to acquire Zieger & Sons, Inc., a highly respected wholesale floral distributor that has served the Northeast region for over 100 years.

Established in 1910 by Ernst Zieger, Zieger & Sons, Inc. has been a cornerstone of the floral industry for 114 years. The company, operated by the Zieger family for four generations, has built a stellar reputation as a trusted supplier to retail florists across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Delaware. Known for their dedication to quality and customer service, Zieger & Sons has played an integral role in helping florists meet the needs of their customers and communities.

“We are truly honored that the Zieger family has entrusted their legacy to the DVFG,” said John Wilkins, CEO of Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC. “The Zieger name is synonymous with excellence, and we look forward to continuing the high standards of service and quality they have maintained for more than a century. This acquisition allows us to further establish and deepen relationships with Zieger’s loyal customers.”

Friday, October 25th, 2024, marked the final day of service for Zieger & Sons. All orders scheduled for delivery after that date will be seamlessly serviced by the DVFG, ensuring that Zieger’s customers continue to receive the same exceptional service they’ve come to expect.

We would like extend our deepest gratitude to the Zieger family for their trust in us and look forward to building upon the foundation they have established.

About Delaware Valley Floral Group, LLC

The DVFG specializes in providing professional retail florists and event designers with the finest in fresh cut flowers, floral supplies, botanicals and gourmet products. They have a dedicated fleet service that offers cold-chain delivery to customers on a daily basis throughout the Northeastern USA, as well as nationwide shipping options. Their commitment to quality, selection and reliable delivery have made them a trusted partner in the industry. For more information, visit www.dvflora.com.

About Zieger & Sons, Inc.

