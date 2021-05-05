Dümmen Orange Adds Experienced Retail Professional to North American Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange is proud to welcome Meghan Owens to the company’s North American team as a retail account manager for independent garden centers.

Owens has worked the past 13 years in the horticulture industry where she previously served in a retail account manager role for Proven Winners, and as key account manager and retail customer lead at Syngenta prior to that. Her sales and marketing background includes extensive campaign management and retail market analysis, which will benefit Dümmen Orange and its clients.

“We are thrilled to have Meghan join us in this newly created position,” said Perry Wismans, vice president of sales for Dümmen Orange. “Her proven results and entrepreneurial spirit are a welcome addition to our team. She has fostered many relationships with the industry’s top independent garden centers and her long-term broker connections will be extremely valuable to our organization.”

Owens earned her MBA degree from Northeastern University and Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication from Colorado State University. She received professional accolades in 2016 by being named to the GPN 40 Under 40 Awards. Her competitive nature isn’t limited to horticulture as she also enjoys golf and is an avid runner, having competed in marathons and half-marathons along the way.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com .

