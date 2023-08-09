Dümmen Orange Significantly Reduces CO2 Emissions from Air Transport

Dümmen Orange produces the starting material for crops such as Dianthus, Kalanchoe and Poinsettia closer to markets, shortening air transport lines and significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

With a smarter approach to supply chain management, Dümmen Orange made significant savings on the amount of air freight kilometres, and thus on CO2 emissions. By bringing production and sales markets closer together, far fewer air kilometres were needed to bring the company’s cuttings to customers.

In 2020, Dümmen Orange started the so-called Footprint Project, a major operation unmatched in the flower industry, with an aim to optimize the company’s supply chain and significantly reduce the ecological impact of air transport.

