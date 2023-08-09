Embrace Fashion Finest Mums at Danziger Open Days

Danziger’s Chrysanthemum Open Days 2023 will be all about FASHION, with an atmosphere that promises to be nothing short of creative and inspiring. The annual event will be held in Vereda Pontezuela, Colombia, from the August 28 to September 1.

We are thrilled to invite growers, wholesalers, florists, and floral designers to take part in this exquisite event. During the event we will present our fashionable flowers’ collections for the next season, including our Timeless Collection for the first time. A white collection made and designed, with classic varieties, unchanged by time, trend, or place, that will always be relevant and essential for every farm. The collection is led by three winning white daisies varieties that we are delighted to present: SPECTRA™, AMORE™ NIVAL & FRESCOLITA™.

During the event we would display more than 150 Chrysanthemum varieties, more than 60 novelties and more than 180 varieties of 19 diversification crops, including Paintball™ Craspedia, Golden Glory™ Solidago, Limonium, Sunflower, Aster, Skyler™ Veronica, Green Dragon™ and even a sneak peek for some soon to come varieties.

“This year we are “talking fashion”. This is why our visitors are welcome to join us as we walk the runway and immerse ourselves in the world of floral fashion”, said Ori Danziger, Deputy CEO at Danziger. “We are sure they will be captivated by our gorgeous Timeless Collection of white daisies, as well as our other innovative “Haute Couture” collections. This is their chance to be part of the selection process for our upcoming collections, that will shape the trends of the coming year” He added.

If you want to make sure you are up to date with state-of-the-art flowers collections, make sure you don’t miss this out and reserve your private fashionable tour today (https://bit.ly/44Q7lHJ )!

Meet a few of our highlights:

SPECTRA™ – This white daisy features a green center, adorned with multi petals, delivering a mesmerizing display of nature’s artistry. With over 7 flowers per stem and a swift 53-day cycle, “Spectra” outshines the rest in both appearance and farm performance. It has exceptional resilience during shipping and handling, while boasting a remarkable vase life of 19 days by air and 16 days by sea. Add to that its versatility for tinting, and “Spectra” becomes a spectacular choice for creating stunning floral arrangements.

AMOR™ NIVAL – a white flower with a fresh green center, uniformed flowering, and over 7 flowers per stem. Its strong stems, green foliage throughout its +20 days vase life, and cold tolerance make it truly exceptional. With the ability to be tinted and remarkable white rust tolerance, “Amor Nival” offers endless creative possibilities.

THE ROMANCERO™ COLLECTION – Discover the magic of Romancero™, a captivating series of flowers that embodies timeless romance and exquisite elegance. With a vintage color palette that exudes sophistication, these blooms are perfect for adding a touch of chic allure to any occasion. The collection includes three varieties: ROMANCERO™, ROMANCERO™ PINK and ROMANCERO™ AMBER. With their enchanting shades of peach, pink and light yellow, the possibilities for creating breathtaking floral arrangements are endless. Versatile and stunning, they can be used as sprays or disbudded, allowing you to unleash your creativity in every design.

To get a sneak peek to our fashionable highlights’ collections, click here

ABOUT DANZIGER

Founded in the 1950s, Danziger is one of the world’s most innovative floriculture companies; creating extraordinary flower varieties that help customers all along the supply chain, achieve extraordinary success.

Powered by one of the flower industry’s largest R&D departments, and with cutting-edge propagation facilities and nurseries in Israel, Guatemala, Kenya, and Colombia, Danziger supplies elite quality vegetative material to about 1,000 customers in over 60 countries.

Danziger manages hundreds of varieties under Plant Breeders’ Rights. Through collaborative partnerships with growers, Danziger continuously explores new ways to capture the market’s imagination, while staying true to its roots as a family business.

For more information, please visit our website at: www.danzigeronline.com or contact our marketing team at: marketing@danziger.co.il