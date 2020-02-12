Dümmen Orange and Perfect Plants Sign Agreement For Collaboration

Dümmen Orange and Dutch plant & tissue culture producer Perfect Plants, joined forces by signing an agreement granting Dümmen Orange the exclusive sales rights for Perfect Plants’ Spathiphyllum genetics.

Dümmen Orange and Perfect Plants (formerly known as Pothos Plant) kicked off the new year with a memorable moment by signing an agreement for intensive collaboration in the North-American market. The agreement grants Dümmen Orange the exclusive sales rights for Perfect Plants’ Spathiphyllum genetics. In this new partnership, Dümmen Orange will be responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution, while Perfect Plants will coordinate the production of tissue-cultured plants in their South African laboratory facilities. This collaboration aims to create the best offer for American and Canadian based growers in terms of variety choice, quality and service.

Several key introductions are planned for this year and will be launched into the North American market, such as the innovative tetra-ploid variety Sweet Catalina which was displayed in the Dümmen Orange booth at last months’ TPIE in Fort Lauderdale.

Mike van Schie (Sales Manager with Perfect Plants) says: “By joining forces with Dümmen Orange’s North American sales team, Perfect Plants has the opportunity to significantly increase the impact of our proprietary assortment of Spathiphyllum. The entire Perfect Plants team is looking forward to the collaboration with Dümmen Orange and the possibilities that our partnership will create.”



Pieter Koen (Product Manager Tropicals with Dümmen Orange) adds: “Spathiphyllum is a great addition to our Tropical’s product range which already includes anthurium, orchids and succulents. I am confident that the innovative Perfect Plants genetics will help us serve our client’s interests in having a great and positive impact on the North American market.”

#####

Company information

DÜMMEN ORANGE

Dümmen Orange is the world’s largest breeder and propagator of cut flowers, bulbs, tropical plants, pot plants, bedding plants and perennials. Its annual turnover is about €350 m. The company employs over 7,300 people worldwide. In addition to a large marketing and sales network, Dümmen Orange has a diversified network of specialized production sites. The key to Dümmen Orange’s success is a broad and deep product range, supported by a global supply chain. The company embraces its social responsibilities and invests in the health, safety and personal development of its staff.

PERFECT PLANTS

Perfect Plants is the largest producer of Spathiphyllum (peace lilies) and one of the largest providers of seedling potatoes in the world. With over 35 years of biogenetics experience in the global tissue culture industry, Perfect Plants currently produces over 35 million plant & tissue culture products per year. With its experience and commitment to NAK Elite Certification, Perfect Plants works with clients to create clean (virus & bacteria free) certified products so they can meet their planned production timelines and quantities.