Dümmen Orange Announces Promotion of Experienced Succulent and Tropical Manager

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange North America is proud to announce the promotion of Heather VonAllmen to western region sales manager.

She originally joined Dümmen Orange in 2020 after serving 20 years as a production manager for well-known Southern California horticulture brand Armstrong Growers. Upon arriving at Dümmen Orange, VonAllmen oversaw the tropical program for the western region before becoming a product manager for foliage and succulents. During that time, she helped lead the company’s successful introduction of its new “Welcome to the Jungle” indoor tropical houseplant program.

Her extensive west coast experience along with sales accomplishments and product management capacities made her promotion within Dümmen Orange an easy decision.

“Heather is one of the most experienced west coast product experts in our industry,” said Peter Van Grouw, national sales manager for Dümmen Orange North America. “She is one of the best at what she does, and we are very excited to reward her for all the success she has experienced since joining our company in 2020.”

VonAllmen’s first official day in her new role will be May 14, 2023.

For more information about Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange

Dümmen Orange represents a legacy of floricultural excellence more than a century in the making. By uniting the world’s top breeders under one distinctive brand, the company blends traditional techniques and emerging technologies to provide the largest selection of superior flowers and plants on earth. Globally accessible and locally embedded, Dümmen Orange continues to be at the forefront of its industry while bringing stability and opportunity to partners and associates worldwide. Grounded in this rich history, wise growth and deep commitment to customers, Dümmen Orange blooms brighter year after year. For more information on Dümmen Orange, visit na.dummenorange.com.