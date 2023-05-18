Dümmen Orange Shifts Focus in Succulents

Dümmen Orange is shifting its focus in the succulent segment. From its sites in Spain and Guatemala, the De Lier-based breeder intends to concentrate on breeding, propagating, and selling its own genetic material in the higher market segments. In North America this will be marketed through brokerage partners, together with the successful Welcome to the Jungle® program. The proportion of Dümmen Orange’s current succulent portfolio produced by third parties is being sold to Cacti Youngplants BV. For this purpose, the two companies have signed a letter of intent. Cacti Youngplants will take over Dümmen Orange’s exclusive contract with Zimflora in Zimbabwe, who produce starting material for succulents. Floramo will continue to supply both companies with succulents for their respective customers.

Hugo Noordhoek Hegt, CEO of Dümmen Orange: ‘As a leading breeder we want to focus specifically on newly developed genetic material in the crops in which we are active. We will do this ourselves and also together with brokerage partners, with already successful concepts such as Welcome to the Jungle.’

Aimed at the North American market, Dümmen Orange’s Welcome to the Jungle® program combines succulents with green foliage plants such as Peperomia and Pilea. It offers growers and retailers a diverse range of easy-to-program varieties of unrooted cuttings. Confident colors, alluring textures and attractive foliage all come together in Welcome to the Jungle.

