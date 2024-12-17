Dümmen Orange Unveils New Poinsettia Varieties Across North American Trials

OLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange successfully participated in numerous industry poinsettia trials in North America over the past few weeks. Trial locations included Sawaya Gardens, N.G. Heimos Greenhouses and Millstadt Young Plants, Vaandrager Nurseries, Lucas Greenhouses and Plantpeddler.

New varieties introduced by Dümmen Orange included its Freya Series, Noblesse, Rapid Red and Red Ribbons. Additional highlights at the trials included Candy Cane, FabYULEous, Ferrara, Flurry, Frozen and Red Soul.

The Freya Series, available in four colors, features Marble, Pink, Red and White. These poinsettias are the perfect blend of beauty and resilience with early timing and a fast 7.5-week response. Having medium vigor, Freya thrives in the heat and cold. All four colors match in timing and habit and work well in mixed-color combinations or smaller pots. They are ideal for 4-inch and 6-inch pots.

Noblesse is a new Dümmen Orange variety that has star-shaped bracts which are held above very dark green foliage and stems. This poinsettia has great uniformity on a variety that finishes in eight weeks. The 4-inch and 6-inch pots are the best sizes for Noblesse.

To view the rest of the 2025 Dümmen Orange poinsettia catalog, click here.

Discover the latest additions to Dümmen Orange’s poinsettia assortment, watch here and for more Dümmen Orange poinsettia highlights, watch here.

See more images of Dümmen Orange poinsettia varieties by clicking here or for more information about Dümmen Orange, please visitna.dummenorange.com.

