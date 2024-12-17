Star Roses and Plants Introduces the Martha Stewart Rose

This Legacy Rose is Named After the Iconic Home and Garden Personality



Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is thrilled to unveil the Martha Stewart™ Rose for introduction in 2026.

Martha Stewart™ is a Hybrid Tea Rose that has over 100 petals unfurling in shades of ballet pink and apricot. It is beautifully scented with notes of citrus and honeysuckle. It’s a truly spectacular addition to any rose collection.

Named for the home and garden icon, Martha Stewart™ is a remarkable rose worthy of its illustrious moniker.

Bred by Meilland®, this rose was originally introduced in Europe as Jean de la Fontaine®. The North American launch under the name Martha Stewart™ through Star® Roses and Plants will make the rose available at independent garden centers starting in 2026. Very limited quantities of bare-root plants are available now online.

Known for her carefully designed and expertly tended gardens, Martha wanted to find a rose that would symbolize her life-long devotion to gardening, a rose that possessed her favorite characteristics: a gorgeous apricot-pink color, a full bloom, and an excellent fragrance.

The Martha Stewart™ rose is a gift to gardeners everywhere who, like Martha, want to grow something beautiful and leave some of that beauty behind for others to experience.

For information about 2026 booking, growers in the horticulture industry are encouraged to contact their Star® Roses and Plants Territory Manager or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

