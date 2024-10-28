Experience the Magical World of Flowers with Holex

The Holex group, global B2B specialist in the import and export of flowers and greens via air and sea freight, is participating in this year’s International Floriculture Trade Fair (IFTF) at Vijfhuizen, the Netherlands. Representatives from the various global offices invite all professionals in the floriculture industry to visit their booth for a unique experience that visualizes their Connecting Continents strategy.

Holex welcomes wholesalers, retail specialists, florists, event planners, and all other professionals in the floriculture industry worldwide to booth B2.43. Here, Holex presents a magical experience: a large, interactive installation filled with a stunning floral design that visitors can walk through.

This magical floral installation offers a sensory journey through the colorful and creative world of Holex and the worldwide sourced range of flowers and greens.

From Tuesday, November 5 to Thursday, November 7, visitors are welcome to stop by Holex’s booth at any time to experience the installation.

With this extraordinary floral experience, Holex aims to emphasize its leadership in the global flower trade and inspire its (potential) customers to think creatively.

The Connecting Continents strategy

The floriculture market is constantly evolving, demanding continuous innovation. Availability and logistic solutions are changing rapidly, and it’s very important to stay up-to-date about al global possibilities and offerings. With the use of flowers and greens from all over the world in this installation, Holex demonstrates how creativity and innovation can contribute to commercial success in the industry.

Holex strives to help wholesalers and other floral experts stay ahead in a rapidly changing market. After the experience, representatives of Holex Flower (The Netherlands), Holex USA, Holex China, and Holex Ecuador are available to present you the Holex Connecting Continents strategy, and the possibilities that this offers your company.

About Holex

The Holex group specializes in the global import and export of flowers and foliage. With years of experience, multiple offices worldwide, and an extensive network, Holex provides its customers with a wide assortment of high-quality flowers and floriculture products on a global scale.

For more information about Holex and their participation in IFTF, visit: www.holex.com