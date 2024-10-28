Satisfying Fruit and Vegetable Recommendations Possible for Under $3 a Day, Data Analysis Shows

USDA, Economic Research Service’s (ERS) Fruit and Vegetable Prices data product reports the average cost for a U.S. household to buy more than 150 fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products. Reported estimates include each product’s average retail price per edible cup equivalent—the unit of measurement in which Federal dietary recommendations for both food groups are stated. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2020–2025, most individuals need to consume more fruit and vegetables.

About 90 percent eat too few vegetables, according to the Guidelines, and 80 percent do not eat enough fruit. Individuals choose foods based on taste, convenience, and other factors. Cost has been cited in particular as a possible barrier to increasing fruit and vegetable intake.

In May 2024, ERS updated cost estimates for 24 fresh fruits, 42 fresh vegetables, 38 processed fruits, and 51 processed vegetables. All estimates are based on 2022 retail scanner data from Circana (formerly Information Resources Inc. (IRI)). ERS plans to update the Fruit and Vegetable Prices data product annually as the necessary data become available.

