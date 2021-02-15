Floral Encounter Conference 2021 & Jet Fresh Scholarship Giveaway

Jet Fresh Flower Distributors
February 15, 2021

The time has come to announce the Floral Encounter Conference 2021 in Charleston, S.C. Jet Fresh is proudly returning to supply all the flowers for the event, and we have a special gift for one customer who would like to attend March 8th – 10th. From now until February 12, 2021, enter for a chance to win a spot at this exciting floral conference featuring an all-star lineup of talented floral designers.

Presented by Michelle Summers of Your Signature Designs, Summers is uniting the  industry’s top floral designers for a 3-day floral workshop. We’re excited to announce this year’s conference headliner is globally celebrated designer, Preston Bailey; alongside Javier Valentino, Sarah Campbell-Anglers of Intrigue Designs and Bron Hansboro aka The Flower Guy Bron. 

