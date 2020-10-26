Floral Gifting Market: The Five-Year Forecast

We’ve all experienced the impact of COVID-19 on our floral businesses this year. And we would certainly like a bit of insight into what all this upheaval means for the floral industry’s future. We dug into a report from the market research firm Arizton Advisory & Intelligence to provide that insight. This report, entitled Floral Gifting Market in U.S. – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025, breaks down its analysis by Occasions (Personal Gifting, Wedding, Self-Gifting, Corporate, and Sympathy), Platform (In-store, Online, and Mobile), Product (Bouquets & Arrangements and Stems), and Purchasing Options (One-Time Purchase and Subscriptions).

We’ll summarize their findings in this article, but here’s the big picture: They predict that the U.S. Floral gifting market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%, reaching $17.5 billion by 2025. There are a few critical reasons for this:

