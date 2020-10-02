Flowerwood Nursery Honored to Host U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Local Farmers Impacted Hurricane Sally

Loxley, AL – Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue toured Flowerwood Nursery as well as other local farms to learn more about the devastation from Hurricane Sally, which made landfall in South Alabama on September 16th. Perdue, along with U.S. Representative Bradley Byrne (R) AL-1st District, Alabama Agriculture Commissioner Rick Pate, Governor of Alabama Kay Ivey’s Chief of Staff Jo Bonner and Alabama Farmers Federation President Jimmy Parnell, held a listening session at Flowerwood Nursery’s Loxley location learning firsthand of the challenges caused by Hurricane Sally damage.

“We are very appreciative of the time and support Secretary Perdue and our Congressional and State leadership have provided not only us but farmers throughout the region,” said Flowerwood Nursery CEO Ellis Ollinger. Greg Smith, owner of Flowerwood Nursery, added, “It was an honor to meet Secretary Perdue and share our unique challenges.”

About Flowerwood Nursery:

Founded in 1938 in Mobile, Alabama, Flowerwood Nursery is a third-generation family-owned commercial wholesale nursery. Flowerwood’s principal office is located in Loxley, Alabama.

Flowerwood operates six nursery locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, totaling over 1,000 acres of production.

Flowerwood Nursery specializes in improved products, including the many varieties of Encore® Azalea, the world’s best-selling reblooming azalea. Selections like Encore Azaleas, the Southern Living® Plant Collection, Endless Summer® Hydrangeas, the Knock Out® Family of Roses, and Anthony Tesselaar products (along with other known industry favorites) help create a product mix designed to satisfy the needs of retail garden centers and professional landscapers.