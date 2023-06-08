Four New Stars in Syngenta Flowers Stars Collection

Syngenta Flowers announces the addition of as many as four Stars to the Syngenta Flowers’ Stars collection, a selection of the company’s best genetics. The Stars Collection now includes 23 series from its Annuals, Perennials, Biennials and Pot Plants assortment. Each Star comes with an exclusive, recognizable Point-of-Sale package to boost sales at grower and retail level.

Small but mighty! Tough and tiny!
One of the new stars is Itsy, a new hybrid petunia that has an abundance of tiny blooms which form a blanket of colour providing undeniable retail appeal.With exceptional branching, colour coverage and a controlled habit, Itsy is sure to be a hit with growers and consumers alike.

Three other additions to the collection are: Hot Blooded, a Lantana with intense dark red flowers that last, Erysistible, an Erysimum with a range of spectacular colours with compact flower spikes, which flowers from March until the first frost, and Starry White, an eye-catching Pelargonium zonale with an unusual flower pattern.

