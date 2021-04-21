Great Lakes Floral Association Announces 2021 Designer Contest Winners

The Great Lakes Floral Association’s Design Contest is one of the most prestigious contests in the nation.

The contest serves as an exceptional opportunity for designers to learn and exchange new ideas, receive professional recognition for their work, and is an excellent opportunity to gain publicity for themselves and their business. Whether a High School student, College student, beginning or seasoned professional there is a category for you!

Winners receive certificates, cash awards and recognition in The Professional Florist magazine. The contestant who makes it through and is awarded the coveted title of “GLFA Designer of the Year” will have six designs featured on the “Design Spotlight” page in The Professional Florist magazine.

Photos of the designs may be viewed at www.glfee.com

GLFA Designer Of The Year

Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

Academy Division

Theme: Simply Beautiful Petals

Doug Bates AIFD, CF / Designs by Vogt’s, Sturgis, MI

Professional Division 1

Theme 1: A Tisket, A Tasket, Grandma Needs A Basket

1st Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

2nd Place – Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

Professional Division 2

Theme 2: Petal, Peddle, Pedal

1st Place – Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH

2nd Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

Professional Division 3

Theme 3: To Hoop and To Hold

1st Place – Julianne Wedl / Draeger’s Floral, Watertown, WI

2nd Place – Jeremy Rettger AIFD / Lowe’s Greenhouse and Florist & Gift Shop, Chagrin Falls, OH

3rd Place – Tyler VanderVelde CF / Designing Dreams, Grand Rapids, MI

College/Novice Division

Theme: Breaking the Chain

1st Place – Addie Scheibe CF / Wooster, OH

2nd Place – Victoria Johnson CF / Rosie’s Floret, Mattawan, MI

3rd Place – Brianna Johnson / Schramm’s Flowers, Toledo, OH

High School Division

Theme: Your Floral Highness

1st Place – Alex Tucker / Wexford Missaukee CTC, Cadillac, MI

2nd Place – Emily Hazel / Genesee Career Institute, Flint, MI

3rd Place – Rylee Hiltz / Wexford Missaukee CTC, Cadillac, MI

The Chuck Bannow Award:

Jody Brown-Spivey AIFD, CF / Expressions Floral Design Studio, Gahanna, OH for her entry in Professional Division Theme 2: Petal, Peddle, Pedal.

The Chuck Bannow Award is the “Best of Show” and is selected from the Professional Division based on creativity and artistry.

Mark your calendars and plan now to participate in the 2022 GLFA Design Contest to be held at “Inspire” the 2022 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo schedule for March 4-6, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI.

The Great Lakes Floral Association is a multi-state full service trade organization representing more than 400 florists, growers, wholesalers, and 150 Certified Florist (CF). Located in Haslett, Michigan, GLFA offers group savings on insurance, financial services, credit card processing and supplies, office supplies; is the sponsor of the Certified Florist (CF) program; creates and hosts the annual Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo; conducts educational seminars throughout the year at the association headquarters and various other facilities; publishes The Professional Florist magazine; hosts the GLFA website, and interacts with state/federal government agencies. For more information on GLFA, visit their web site at www.greatlakesfloralassociation.org